Who's Playing

Eastern Kentucky @ Cent. Arkansas

Current Records: Eastern Kentucky 8-7; Cent. Arkansas 5-10

What to Know

The Cent. Arkansas Bears won both of their matches against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels last season (79-72 and 83-76) and are aiming for the same result on Thursday. The Bears and Eastern Kentucky will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 8 p.m. ET at Farris Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Cent. Arkansas was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 84-79 to the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

Meanwhile, the Colonels were close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 79-75 to the Kennesaw State Owls.

Cent. Arkansas is now 5-10 while Eastern Kentucky sits at 8-7. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Cent. Arkansas is stumbling into the matchup with the 355th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 80.6 on average. Eastern Kentucky's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 26th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 81.1 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas

Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Cent. Arkansas have won both of the games they've played against Eastern Kentucky in the last nine years.