Who's Playing

Jacksonville @ Cent. Arkansas

Current Records: Jacksonville 11-9; Cent. Arkansas 7-15

What to Know

The Cent. Arkansas Bears lost both of their matches to the Jacksonville Dolphins last season on scores of 59-79 and 69-79, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Bears and Jacksonville will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Farris Center. Cent. Arkansas will be strutting in after a win while Jacksonville will be stumbling in from a loss.

The North Florida Ospreys typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Cent. Arkansas proved too difficult a challenge. Cent. Arkansas skirted past the Ospreys 88-85.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins ended up a good deal behind the North Alabama Lions when they played on Thursday, losing 80-62.

The Bears are now 7-15 while Jacksonville sits at 11-9. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Cent. Arkansas is 359th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 81.4 on average. Jacksonville has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 13th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 64.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas

Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Jacksonville have won both of the games they've played against Cent. Arkansas in the last nine years.