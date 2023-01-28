Who's Playing

Jacksonville @ Cent. Arkansas

Current Records: Jacksonville 11-9; Cent. Arkansas 7-15

What to Know

The Jacksonville Dolphins won both of their matches against the Cent. Arkansas Bears last season (79-59 and 79-69) and are aiming for the same result Saturday. The Dolphins and Cent. Arkansas will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 4 p.m. ET at Farris Center. Cent. Arkansas will be strutting in after a win while Jacksonville will be stumbling in from a loss.

Jacksonville received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 80-62 to the North Alabama Lions.

Meanwhile, the North Florida Ospreys typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Cent. Arkansas proved too difficult a challenge. The Bears skirted past the Ospreys 88-85.

The Dolphins are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Jacksonville's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Jacksonville is now 11-9 while Cent. Arkansas sits at 7-15. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Jacksonville is 12th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 64.6 on average. Cent. Arkansas has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 359th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 81.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas

Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Dolphins are a 5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Jacksonville have won both of the games they've played against Cent. Arkansas in the last nine years.