Who's Playing

Jacksonville State @ Cent. Arkansas

Current Records: Jacksonville State 11-18; Cent. Arkansas 9-20

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Jacksonville State Gamecocks will be on the road. Jacksonville State and the Cent. Arkansas Bears will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Farris Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Gamecocks winning the first 86-81 on the road and Cent. Arkansas taking the second 72-62.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for Jacksonville State this past Saturday, and boy were they were right. Their painful 79-55 loss to the Liberty Flames might stick with them for a while.

Meanwhile, Cent. Arkansas was just a bucket short of a win on Sunday and fell 68-67 to the Bellarmine Knights.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Jacksonville State is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Gamecocks, who are 13-14 against the spread.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas

Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Gamecocks are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Jacksonville State have won two out of their last three games against Cent. Arkansas.