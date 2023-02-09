Who's Playing
Lipscomb @ Cent. Arkansas
Current Records: Lipscomb 15-10; Cent. Arkansas 8-17
What to Know
The Cent. Arkansas Bears will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Bears and the Lipscomb Bisons will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Farris Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Cent. Arkansas winning the first 93-88 at home and Lipscomb taking the second 81-66.
Cent. Arkansas received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 99-80 to the Stetson Hatters.
Meanwhile, Lipscomb didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Liberty Flames this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 69-64 victory.
Cent. Arkansas ended up a good deal behind the Bisons when they played when the two teams previously met in February of last year, losing 81-66. Maybe the Bears will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Cent. Arkansas and Lipscomb both have one win in their last two games.
- Feb 26, 2022 - Lipscomb 81 vs. Cent. Arkansas 66
- Jan 09, 2022 - Cent. Arkansas 93 vs. Lipscomb 88