Who's Playing

Lipscomb @ Cent. Arkansas

Current Records: Lipscomb 15-10; Cent. Arkansas 8-17

What to Know

The Cent. Arkansas Bears will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Bears and the Lipscomb Bisons will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Farris Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Cent. Arkansas winning the first 93-88 at home and Lipscomb taking the second 81-66.

Cent. Arkansas received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 99-80 to the Stetson Hatters.

Meanwhile, Lipscomb didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Liberty Flames this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 69-64 victory.

Cent. Arkansas ended up a good deal behind the Bisons when they played when the two teams previously met in February of last year, losing 81-66. Maybe the Bears will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas

Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Cent. Arkansas and Lipscomb both have one win in their last two games.