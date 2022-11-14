Who's Playing
Little Rock @ Cent. Arkansas
Current Records: Little Rock 1-1; Cent. Arkansas 1-1
What to Know
The Cent. Arkansas Bears have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Little Rock Trojans at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 14 at Farris Center. The matchup is expected to be a close one, with the Bears going off at just a 2-point favorite.
Cent. Arkansas took their contest at home this past Friday with ease, bagging a 107-56 victory over the Hendrix College Warriors.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Little Rock and the Arkansas Baptist Buffaloes this past Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as the Trojans wrapped it up with a 71-60 win at home.
Cent. Arkansas was close but no cigar when the teams previously met two seasons ago as they fell 86-83 to Little Rock. Maybe Cent. Arkansas will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bears are a slight 2-point favorite against the Trojans, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Little Rock have won seven out of their last ten games against Cent. Arkansas.
- Dec 06, 2020 - Little Rock 86 vs. Cent. Arkansas 83
- Nov 17, 2019 - Little Rock 76 vs. Cent. Arkansas 56
- Dec 08, 2018 - Cent. Arkansas 85 vs. Little Rock 82
- Nov 28, 2018 - Cent. Arkansas 78 vs. Little Rock 65
- Dec 09, 2017 - Cent. Arkansas 69 vs. Little Rock 54
- Nov 29, 2017 - Little Rock 71 vs. Cent. Arkansas 65
- Dec 10, 2016 - Little Rock 70 vs. Cent. Arkansas 59
- Nov 29, 2016 - Little Rock 89 vs. Cent. Arkansas 87
- Dec 16, 2015 - Little Rock 77 vs. Cent. Arkansas 54
- Dec 01, 2015 - Little Rock 79 vs. Cent. Arkansas 73