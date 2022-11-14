Who's Playing

Little Rock @ Cent. Arkansas

Current Records: Little Rock 1-1; Cent. Arkansas 1-1

What to Know

The Cent. Arkansas Bears have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Little Rock Trojans at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 14 at Farris Center. The matchup is expected to be a close one, with the Bears going off at just a 2-point favorite.

Cent. Arkansas took their contest at home this past Friday with ease, bagging a 107-56 victory over the Hendrix College Warriors.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Little Rock and the Arkansas Baptist Buffaloes this past Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as the Trojans wrapped it up with a 71-60 win at home.

Cent. Arkansas was close but no cigar when the teams previously met two seasons ago as they fell 86-83 to Little Rock. Maybe Cent. Arkansas will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas

Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bears are a slight 2-point favorite against the Trojans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Little Rock have won seven out of their last ten games against Cent. Arkansas.