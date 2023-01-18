Who's Playing

North Alabama @ Cent. Arkansas

Current Records: North Alabama 9-10; Cent. Arkansas 6-13

What to Know

The Cent. Arkansas Bears won both of their matches against the North Alabama Lions last season (89-88 and 81-72) and are aiming for the same result on Wednesday. The Bears and North Alabama will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 8 p.m. ET at Farris Center. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.

Cent. Arkansas has to be hurting after a devastating 82-62 defeat at the hands of the Liberty Flames this past Saturday. Cent. Arkansas was surely aware of their 19.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Meanwhile, North Alabama found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 107-78 punch to the gut against the Queens University Royals this past Saturday.

Cent. Arkansas is now 6-13 while the Lions sit at 9-10. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Bears are 358th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 81.3 on average. North Alabama has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46% from the floor on average, which is the 32nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas

Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Cent. Arkansas have won both of the games they've played against North Alabama in the last nine years.