Who's Playing

Oral Roberts @ Cent. Arkansas

Current Records: Oral Roberts 3-1; Cent. Arkansas 0-3

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Cent. Arkansas Bears are heading back home. They will take on the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at 4:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at Farris Center. Oral Roberts will be strutting in after a win while Cent. Arkansas will be stumbling in from a defeat.

There's no need to mince words: Cent. Arkansas lost to the Baylor Bears on Wednesday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 92-47. Guard Darious Hall had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with ten points on 3-for-13 shooting and turning the ball over six times in his 31 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles simply couldn't be stopped on Thursday, as they easily beat the Haskell Indians at home 89-46.

Cent. Arkansas is now 0-3 while Oral Roberts sits at 3-1. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Cent. Arkansas is stumbling into the contest with the 354th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 91 on average. Oral Roberts' offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the matchup boasting the second most points per game in college basketball at 96.7.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:15 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:15 p.m. ET Where: Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas

Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last six years.