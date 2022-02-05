Who's Playing

Stetson @ Cent. Arkansas

Current Records: Stetson 10-12; Cent. Arkansas 6-15

What to Know

The Cent. Arkansas Bears and the Stetson Hatters are set to square off in an Atlantic Sun matchup at 4:15 p.m. ET Feb. 5 at Farris Center. Stetson should still be riding high after a win, while the Bears will be looking to get back in the win column.

Cent. Arkansas was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 95-93 to the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

Meanwhile, Stetson didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Lipscomb Bisons on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 77-71 victory.

Cent. Arkansas is now 6-15 while Stetson sits at 10-12. The Hatters are 3-6 after wins this season, and Cent. Arkansas is 4-10 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:15 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:15 p.m. ET Where: Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas

Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.