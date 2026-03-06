The eighth-seeded Bellarmine Knights face the top-seeded Central Arkansas Bears in the quarterfinals of the 2026 Atlantic Sun Tournament on Friday afternoon. Bellarmine is coming off an 82-79 win over Jacksonville in a first-round matchup on Wednesday, while Central Arkansas downed Queens 84-79 in the regular-season finale on Saturday. The Knights (13-18, 7-11 ASUN), who have won two in a row, last won the ASUN Tournament in 2022. The Bears (20-11, 15-3 ASUN), who have won two consecutive games, are looking for their first-ever ASUN title.

Tipoff from Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., is set for noon ET. Bellarmine leads the all-time series 5-3, and the teams split two regular-season meetings this year. Central Arkansas is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Bellarmine vs. Central Arkansas odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 155.5. Before making any Bellarmine vs. Central Arkansas picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Bellarmine vs. Central Arkansas spread: Central Arkansas -6.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Bellarmine vs. Central Arkansas over/under: 155.5 points Bellarmine vs. Central Arkansas money line: Central Arkansas -287, Bellarmine +230

Top Bellarmine vs. Central Arkansas predictions

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (155.5 points). The Over has hit in the last two head-to-head meetings. The Over hits in five of the last seven Bellarmine games, and in five of the last 10 Central Arkansas games. Bellarmine is 7-3 against the spread in its last 10 games. Central Arkansas, meanwhile, is 8-2 ATS in its last 10.

The model projects the Knights to have four players score 10 points or more, including Jack Karasinski's projected 23.5 points. The Bears are projected to have four players score 10.5 points or more, led by Camren Hunter, who is projected to score 21 points. The model is projecting 165 combined points as the Over clears in well over 60% of simulations.

