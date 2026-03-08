The third-seeded Queens University Royals face the top-seeded Central Arkansas Bears in the 2026 Atlantic Sun Tournament championship on Sunday afternoon. Queens defeated second-seeded Austin Peay 90-83 in Saturday's semifinals, while Central Arkansas defeated fifth-seeded Florida Gulf Coast 73-63 in the other semifinal. The Royals (20-13, 13-5 ASUN), who have won six of their past seven games, are 2-1 on neutral courts. The Bears (22-11, 15-3 ASUN), who have won 15 of their past 16 games, are 2-0 on neutral courts.

Tipoff from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., is set for 2 p.m. ET. The all-time series is tied 3-3, but Central Arkansas won both regular-season meetings. Central Arkansas is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Queens vs. Central Arkansas odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 156.5. Before making any Queens vs. Central Arkansas picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has simulated Queens vs. Central Arkansas 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Central Arkansas vs. Queens:

Queens vs. Central Arkansas spread: Central Arkansas -2.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Queens vs. Central Arkansas over/under: 156.5 points Queens vs. Central Arkansas money line: Central Arkansas -153, Queens +128 Queens vs. Central Arkansas picks: See picks at SportsLine Queens vs. Central Arkansas streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Queens vs. Central Arkansas predictions

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (156.5 points). The Over has hit in four of the past six head-to-head meetings. The Over has hit in seven of the last nine Queens games, and in five of the last 10 Central Arkansas games. Queens is 5-4 against the spread in its last nine games. Central Arkansas, meanwhile, is 8-2 ATS in its last 10.

The model projects the Royals to have six players score 10.1 points or more, including Nasir Mann's projected 13.4 points. The Bears are projected to have three players score 11.7 points or more, led by Camren Hunter, who is projected to score 20.7 points. The model is projecting 162 combined points.

How to make Central Arkansas vs. Queens picks

