Central Arkansas will try to snap an eight-game losing streak when it hosts Little Rock on Thursday night. The Bears (1-9) have not picked up a win over a Division I opponent, but five of their losses have come by single digits. Little Rock (4-4) is riding a three-game winning streak following a 77-66 win over Arkansas State last Friday. These teams split their season series last year, with the home team winning on both occasions.

Cent. Arkansas vs. Little Rock spread: Central Arkansas +6.5

Cent. Arkansas vs. Little Rock over/under: 156.5 points

Cent. Arkansas vs. Little Rock money line: Central Arkansas: +229, Little Rock: -285

Why Central Arkansas can cover

Central Arkansas got off to a slow start this season, but five of its losses have come on the road, and it has faced multiple major-conference teams. The Bears pushed Vanderbilt to the brink on the road last month, ultimately losing by just four points as 19.5-point underdogs. They are now returning home for the first time in December after losing at Hawaii on Sunday.

Freshman forward Tucker Anderson leads three double-digit scorers, averaging 13.8 points and 3.7 rebounds per game. Junior guard Elias Cato (12.3) and sophomore guard Carl Daughtery Jr. (10.4) are both scoring in double figures as well. Central Arkansas has covered the spread in four of the last six meetings between these teams.

Why Little Rock can cover

Little Rock has dominated this head-to-head series, winning 12 of the last 16 meetings. The Trojans have also covered the spread in six of their last seven games in December, so they are comfortable playing at this time of the year. They are riding a three-game winning streak, beating Tulsa, Ball State and Arkansas State in their last three contests.

The Trojans were 4-point underdogs against Tulsa and were 1.5-point underdogs against Ball State, so it has been an impressive stretch for them. Senior guard KK Robinson leads Little Rock with 19.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game, while senior forward DeAntoni Gordon (16.6) and senior guard Jamir Chaplin (16.1) are both key contributors. See which team to pick here.

