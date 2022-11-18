Teams looking to improve on last year's subpar seasons meet in non-conference action when the Central Arkansas Bears battle the Niagara Purple Eagles at the National Basketball Arena at Tallaght Sports Complex in Dublin, Ireland, on Friday morning as part of the 2022 Dublin Basketball Challenge. The Bears (2-1), who finished third in the ASUN West at 7-9 and 11-20 overall a year ago, have won two in a row after a season-opening 79-55 loss at Wichita State. Central Arkansas rebounded with a win over NCAA Division III Hendrix College 107-56, before defeating Arkansas Little Rock 82-71. The Purple Eagles (0-2), who finished tied for fifth in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference at 9-11 and 14-16 overall in 2021-22, were beaten by Maryland 71-49 and Bucknell 68-50 to open the year.

Tip-off is set for 11 a.m. ET. This will be the first-ever meeting between the schools. The Purple Eagles are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Central Arkansas vs. Niagara odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 137.5. Before making any Niagara vs. Central Arkansas picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past six years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of more than $1,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread.

Now, the model has set its sights on Central Arkansas vs. Niagara and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines for Niagara vs. Central Arkansas:

Central Arkansas vs. Niagara spread: Niagara -3.5

Central Arkansas vs. Niagara over/under: 137.5 points

Central Arkansas: The Under is 3-0-1 in the Bears' last four games following an against-the-spread win

Niagara: The Purple Eagles are 9-4-1 ATS in their last 14 games vs. a team with a winning percentage above .600

Central Arkansas vs. Niagara picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Central Arkansas can cover

The Bears have five players averaging in double figures, led by fifth-year senior guard Eddy Kayouloud at 14.7 points per game. Kayouloud poured in 26 points in Monday's win over Arkansas Little Rock, adding four rebounds, four steals and one blocked shot. For his career, he has started in 77 of 120 games played for Central Arkansas, averaging 11 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He averaged 11.8 points and 4.9 rebounds a year ago.

Sophomore guard Camren Hunter is also off to a solid start to the year. In three starts, he is averaging 13 points a game, scoring 13 points in each game. He had a double-double against Arkansas Little Rock when he also dished out 11 assists. As a true freshman last year, he played in and started all 30 games, and was named the ASUN Conference Freshman of the Year and a first-team-All-ASUN selection. He led the Bears in scoring at 14.1 points per game.

Why Niagara can cover

Junior guard Braxton Bayless leads the offense. He is averaging 10.5 points, five rebounds, 3.5 assists and one steal per game, and is connecting on 58.8% of his shots from the floor. He opened the season with a 14-point, six-rebound and six-assist performance at Maryland on Nov. 7. Bayless helped lead Indian Hills Community College to a 27-6 record in 2021-22 and to a 53-11 mark in his two years there. He averaged nine points, 4.1 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game last year, playing in 32 games and starting in 23.

Also helping lead Niagara is sophomore forward Aaron Gray, who is averaging 9.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and one assist per game. He scored 10 points in the loss at Bucknell. Last year, Gray played in 21 games, including 20 starts, at Southern New Hampshire. He averaged 15.6 points and 6.3 rebounds.

How to make Niagara vs. Central Arkansas picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 139 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can see the picks here.

So who wins Central Arkansas vs. Niagara? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.