A pair of red hot teams clash when the Western Illinois Leathernecks take on the Central Arkansas Bears in non-conference action on Wednesday. The Leathernecks (6-6), who have won three in a row, defeated Eureka 92-56 on Monday. The Bears (3-9), who have won two straight, slipped past Eastern Illinois 73-70 in their last game on Dec. 10. Western Illinois is just 1-5 on the road this season, while Central Arkansas is 2-3 on its home court. Western Illinois leads the all-time series 2-0, including a 55-44 win in their last meeting in 2009.

Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. EST at the Farris Center in Conway, Ark. The Bears are 1-point favorites in the latest Western Illinois vs. Central Arkansas odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 142.

Western Illinois vs. Central Arkansas spread: Central Arkansas -1

Western Illinois vs. Central Arkansas over/under: 142 points

Western Illinois vs. Central Arkansas money line: Western Illinois -111, Central Arkansas -111

Junior guard James Dent Jr. leads the Leathernecks, averaging 14.7 points, five rebounds and two assists per game. He has reached double-digit scoring in 10 games this season, including a season-high 24 points in an 88-80 overtime win over Southern. In that game, he hit 11 of 12 free throws and grabbed eight rebounds. He is coming off a 12-point, three-assist and three-rebound effort against Eureka.

Also off to a solid start to the season is junior guard Ryan Myers, a transfer from Iona. He has started 10 of 11 games this season, averaging 12.5 points, 2.9 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 26.6 minutes of action. He has scored 10 or more points in seven games, including a season-high 25 points in a 70-68 loss to South Dakota on Dec. 3. He scored 18 points, dished out six assists and grabbed two rebounds in a 68-59 win over Green Bay on Dec. 9.

Freshman forward Tucker Anderson is off to a solid start to his collegiate career. In 11 games, including nine starts, he is averaging 14.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists and one steal per game. In the win over Eastern Illinois, he poured in 22 points, while grabbing five rebounds and adding five assists. He has reached double-figure scoring eight times this season, including a high of 23 at Hawaii on Dec. 3 in a 95-76 loss.

Junior guard Elias Cato is also off to a good start to the year, reaching 10 or more points in six games, including two double-doubles. In a 90-63 loss to Loyola Marymount on Nov. 29, Cato scored 15 points, while grabbing 10 rebounds. He had 14 points and 12 boards in an 82-39 win over Hendrix College on Nov. 10. For the season, he is averaging 10.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.2 assists in 28.8 minutes of action.

