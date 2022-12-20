Who's Playing

Army West Point @ Central Connecticut State

Current Records: Army West Point 5-7; Central Connecticut State 2-10

What to Know

The Army West Point Black Knights are staying on the road on Tuesday to face off against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 20 at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. Central Connecticut State will be strutting in after a win while the Black Knights will be stumbling in from a loss.

Army came up short against the Stony Brook Seawolves on Sunday, falling 66-59.

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, Central Connecticut State has finally found some success away from home. They strolled past the Manhattan Jaspers with points to spare this past Friday, taking the game 78-67.

Army is now 5-7 while Central Connecticut State sits at 2-10. The Blue Devils are 0-1 after wins this year, and the Black Knights are 2-4 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut

William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.