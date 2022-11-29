Who's Playing

Brown @ Central Connecticut State

Current Records: Brown 2-4; Central Connecticut State 0-7

What to Know

The Brown Bears have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. Bragging rights belong to Brown for now since they're up 3-1 across their past four matchups.

The Bears were able to grind out a solid win over the Maine Black Bears on Sunday, winning 70-63.

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 83-49, which was the final score in Central Connecticut State's tilt against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights this past Saturday. Guard Kellen Amos (15 points) was the top scorer for Central Connecticut State.

Brown is now 2-4 while Central Connecticut State sits at 0-7. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Brown has allowed their opponents to shoot 49.80% from the floor on average, which is the 355th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Blue Devils have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 50% from the floor on average, which is the 356th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut

William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Brown have won three out of their last four games against Central Connecticut State.