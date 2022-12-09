Who's Playing

Dartmouth @ Central Connecticut State

Current Records: Dartmouth 4-6; Central Connecticut State 0-9

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Dartmouth Big Green will be on the road. They will take on the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. Neither Dartmouth nor Central Connecticut State could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.

The game between the Big Green and the Vermont Catamounts on Tuesday was not particularly close, with Dartmouth falling 68-52.

Meanwhile, Central Connecticut State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 63-57 to the Holy Cross Crusaders.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut

William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Dartmouth won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.