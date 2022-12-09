Who's Playing

Dartmouth @ Central Connecticut State

Current Records: Dartmouth 4-6; Central Connecticut State 0-9

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Dartmouth Big Green will be on the road. They will square off against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at 7 p.m. ET Friday at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. Neither Dartmouth nor Central Connecticut State could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.

The Big Green ended up a good deal behind the Vermont Catamounts when they played on Tuesday, losing 68-52.

Meanwhile, the Blue Devils were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 63-57 to the Holy Cross Crusaders.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Dartmouth is expected to win a tight contest. Neither team has fared well against the spread -- they are 2-5-1, while Central Connecticut State are 3-6.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut

William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Big Green are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Blue Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Dartmouth won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.