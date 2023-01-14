Who's Playing
Fairleigh Dickinson @ Central Connecticut State
Current Records: Fairleigh Dickinson 10-8; Central Connecticut State 4-14
What to Know
The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils and the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights are set to square off in a Northeast matchup at 1 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. Fairleigh Dickinson should still be feeling good after a win, while the Blue Devils will be looking to get back in the win column.
Central Connecticut State was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 51-49 to the Stonehill Skyhawks.
Meanwhile, the Knights didn't have too much trouble with the LIU Sharks at home on Saturday as they won 101-89.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Central Connecticut State is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Central Connecticut State got away with a 67-66 win when the two teams previously met in February of last year. Their victory shoved Fairleigh Dickinson out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut
Odds
The Blue Devils are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Fairleigh Dickinson have won nine out of their last 15 games against Central Connecticut State.
- Feb 28, 2022 - Central Connecticut State 67 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 66
- Feb 05, 2022 - Central Connecticut State 91 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 82
- Jan 30, 2022 - Fairleigh Dickinson 75 vs. Central Connecticut State 55
- Dec 09, 2020 - Fairleigh Dickinson 79 vs. Central Connecticut State 71
- Dec 08, 2020 - Central Connecticut State 94 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 87
- Feb 18, 2020 - Central Connecticut State 76 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 75
- Jan 20, 2020 - Fairleigh Dickinson 83 vs. Central Connecticut State 60
- Mar 02, 2019 - Fairleigh Dickinson 70 vs. Central Connecticut State 58
- Jan 10, 2019 - Central Connecticut State 103 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 96
- Jan 18, 2018 - Central Connecticut State 66 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 65
- Jan 04, 2018 - Fairleigh Dickinson 81 vs. Central Connecticut State 77
- Feb 09, 2017 - Fairleigh Dickinson 79 vs. Central Connecticut State 62
- Jan 14, 2017 - Fairleigh Dickinson 59 vs. Central Connecticut State 47
- Feb 27, 2016 - Fairleigh Dickinson 81 vs. Central Connecticut State 75
- Jan 09, 2016 - Fairleigh Dickinson 92 vs. Central Connecticut State 73