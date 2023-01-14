Who's Playing

Fairleigh Dickinson @ Central Connecticut State

Current Records: Fairleigh Dickinson 10-8; Central Connecticut State 4-14

What to Know

The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils and the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights are set to square off in a Northeast matchup at 1 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. Fairleigh Dickinson should still be feeling good after a win, while the Blue Devils will be looking to get back in the win column.

Central Connecticut State was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 51-49 to the Stonehill Skyhawks.

Meanwhile, the Knights didn't have too much trouble with the LIU Sharks at home on Saturday as they won 101-89.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Central Connecticut State is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Central Connecticut State got away with a 67-66 win when the two teams previously met in February of last year. Their victory shoved Fairleigh Dickinson out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut

Odds

The Blue Devils are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Fairleigh Dickinson have won nine out of their last 15 games against Central Connecticut State.