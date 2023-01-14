Who's Playing

Fairleigh Dickinson @ Central Connecticut State

Current Records: Fairleigh Dickinson 10-8; Central Connecticut State 4-14

What to Know

Get ready for a Northeast battle as the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils and the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights will face off at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. Fairleigh Dickinson should still be feeling good after a victory, while Central Connecticut State will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Blue Devils were close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 51-49 to the Stonehill Skyhawks.

Meanwhile, Fairleigh Dickinson didn't have too much trouble with the LIU Sharks at home on Saturday as they won 101-89.

Central Connecticut State got away with a 67-66 win when the two teams previously met in February of last year. Their win shoved Fairleigh Dickinson out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut

Series History

Fairleigh Dickinson have won nine out of their last 15 games against Central Connecticut State.