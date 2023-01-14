Who's Playing
Fairleigh Dickinson @ Central Connecticut State
Current Records: Fairleigh Dickinson 10-8; Central Connecticut State 4-14
What to Know
Get ready for a Northeast battle as the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils and the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights will face off at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. Fairleigh Dickinson should still be feeling good after a victory, while Central Connecticut State will be looking to get back in the win column.
The Blue Devils were close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 51-49 to the Stonehill Skyhawks.
Meanwhile, Fairleigh Dickinson didn't have too much trouble with the LIU Sharks at home on Saturday as they won 101-89.
Central Connecticut State got away with a 67-66 win when the two teams previously met in February of last year. Their win shoved Fairleigh Dickinson out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Fairleigh Dickinson have won nine out of their last 15 games against Central Connecticut State.
