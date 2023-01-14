Who's Playing

Fairleigh Dickinson @ Central Connecticut State

Current Records: Fairleigh Dickinson 10-8; Central Connecticut State 4-14

What to Know

Get ready for a Northeast battle as the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils and the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights will face off at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. Fairleigh Dickinson should still be feeling good after a victory, while Central Connecticut State will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Blue Devils were close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 51-49 to the Stonehill Skyhawks.

Meanwhile, Fairleigh Dickinson didn't have too much trouble with the LIU Sharks at home on Saturday as they won 101-89.

Central Connecticut State got away with a 67-66 win when the two teams previously met in February of last year. Their win shoved Fairleigh Dickinson out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
  • Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Fairleigh Dickinson have won nine out of their last 15 games against Central Connecticut State.

  • Feb 28, 2022 - Central Connecticut State 67 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 66
  • Feb 05, 2022 - Central Connecticut State 91 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 82
  • Jan 30, 2022 - Fairleigh Dickinson 75 vs. Central Connecticut State 55
  • Dec 09, 2020 - Fairleigh Dickinson 79 vs. Central Connecticut State 71
  • Dec 08, 2020 - Central Connecticut State 94 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 87
  • Feb 18, 2020 - Central Connecticut State 76 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 75
  • Jan 20, 2020 - Fairleigh Dickinson 83 vs. Central Connecticut State 60
  • Mar 02, 2019 - Fairleigh Dickinson 70 vs. Central Connecticut State 58
  • Jan 10, 2019 - Central Connecticut State 103 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 96
  • Jan 18, 2018 - Central Connecticut State 66 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 65
  • Jan 04, 2018 - Fairleigh Dickinson 81 vs. Central Connecticut State 77
  • Feb 09, 2017 - Fairleigh Dickinson 79 vs. Central Connecticut State 62
  • Jan 14, 2017 - Fairleigh Dickinson 59 vs. Central Connecticut State 47
  • Feb 27, 2016 - Fairleigh Dickinson 81 vs. Central Connecticut State 75
  • Jan 09, 2016 - Fairleigh Dickinson 92 vs. Central Connecticut State 73