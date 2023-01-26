Who's Playing

Merrimack @ Central Connecticut State

Current Records: Merrimack 6-15; Central Connecticut State 5-16

What to Know

The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Central Connecticut State and the Merrimack Warriors will face off in a Northeast battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Merrimack winning the first 66-57 on the road and the Blue Devils taking the second 60-57.

Central Connecticut State had enough points to win and then some against the LIU Sharks on Sunday, taking their game 58-42.

Meanwhile, Merrimack bagged a 63-55 win over the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers on Sunday.

The wins brought Central Connecticut State up to 5-16 and the Warriors to 6-15. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Blue Devils are stumbling into the matchup with the ninth fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 64.2 on average. Merrimack has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 361st worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 57.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut

William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Merrimack have won five out of their last six games against Central Connecticut State.