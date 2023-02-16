Who's Playing

Wagner @ Central Connecticut State

Current Records: Wagner 13-10; Central Connecticut State 8-19

What to Know

The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils will be returning home after a four-game road trip. Central Connecticut State and the Wagner Seahawks will face off in a Northeast battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. The Blue Devils have some work to do to even out the 2-14 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

This past Saturday, Central Connecticut State narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights 77-73.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Wagner and the LIU Sharks this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Wagner wrapped it up with a 58-46 win at home.

The wins brought Central Connecticut State up to 8-19 and the Seahawks to 13-10. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Blue Devils are 20th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 65.5 on average. Wagner has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.80% percent of their shots, which is the 12th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut

William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wagner have won 14 out of their last 16 games against Central Connecticut State.