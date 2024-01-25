The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (10-8) and Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (9-11) square off in a Northeast Conference contest on Thursday. The Knights are playing good basketball as of late, winning three straight games. On Jan. 19, Fairleigh Dickinson defeated Stonehill 76-69. Meanwhile, Central Connecticut has won six of its last seven games. The Blue Devils outlasted Long Island University 72-63 on Sunday.

Tip0off from Bogota Savings Bank Center in New Jersey is set for 5 p.m. ET. FDU leads the all-time series 19-17. The Blue Devils are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Central Connecticut vs. Fairleigh Dickinson odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 153.5. Before making any Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Central Connecticut picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 12 of the 2023-24 season on a 114-73 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 19-5 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Central Connecticut vs. Fairleigh Dickinson and revealed its CBB picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Central Connecticut:

Central Connecticut vs. Fairleigh Dickinson spread: Blue Devils -2.5

Central Connecticut vs. Fairleigh Dickinson over/under: 153.5 points

Central Connecticut vs. Fairleigh Dickinson money line: Blue Devils -140, Knights +120

CCSU: Central Connecticut is 5-1 ATS in its last six games

FDU: Fairleigh Dickinson is 10-5 in its last 15 games played in January

Central Connecticut vs. Fairleigh Dickinson picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why Central Connecticut can cover

Central Connecticut has been one of the top offensive groups in the NEC. The Blue Devils are currently third in the conference in scoring offense (73.6) and assists (14.7) but first in team field-goal percentage (.454). They've scored at least 75 points in four of their last seven games. Senior forward Allan Jeanne-Rose has been a consistent contributor in the backcourt for the Blue Devils.

Jeanne-Rose will put his head down to attack the lane and absorb contact at the rim. The 6-foot-7 forward leads the team in scoring (16.1) with 4.9 rebounds per game. He's notched 20-plus points in six games thus far. In the Jan. 15 win over Merrimack, Jeanne-Rose dropped 24 points, eight rebounds, and two steals. See which team to pick here.

Why Fairleigh Dickinson can cover

Junior forward Ansley Almonor is the Knights' No. 1 option offensively. Almonor has the skillset to get a bucket from all three levels. The New York native leads the team in points (16.4) and 3-point percentage (38.7%) to go along with 5.6 rebounds. In his previous outing, Almonor racked up 24 points and seven rebounds.

Senior forward Sean Moore provides Fairleigh Dickinson with another athletic playmaker. Moore is always fighting on the glass and has a soft touch around the rim. The Ohio native leads the team in rebounds (7.7) with 12.3 points per game. He's scored in double figures in back-to-back games. On Jan. 6, Moore finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds. This was his fourth double-double of the year. See which team to pick here.

How to make Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Central Connecticut picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 149 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Central Connecticut vs. Fairleigh Dickinson, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 19-5 roll on its top-ranked college basketball picks, and find out.