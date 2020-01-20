Central Connecticut vs. FDU odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 20 predictions from proven model

The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights will take on the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at 3:30 p.m. ET on Monday at the Rothman Center. Both teams have struggled this season. Fairleigh Dickinson is 3-13 overall and 2-3 at home, while Central Connecticut is 1-18 overall and 0-10 on the road. The Knights are favored by 12 points in the latest Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Central Connecticut odds, while the over-under is set at 145. Before entering any Central Connecticut vs. FDU picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Central Connecticut 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The Knights fell 100-85 to St. Francis (Pa.) last Wednesday. It was their third consecutive loss and their eighth setback in the last nine games. It's been a tough campaign for a program that went 21-14 last year and made the 2019 NCAA Tournament, winning a First Four matchup against Prairie View A&M before falling to Gonzaga in the Round of 64.

Guard Jahlil Jenkins leads the team with 15.6 points per game, while forward Kaleb Bishop contributes 14.4 points and 8.5 rebounds per contest. Overall, FDU averages just 69.3 points per game and gives up 77 per outing.

Meanwhile, Central Connecticut has also struggled mightily this season. The Blue Devils haven't beaten any Division-I opponents and rank near the bottom of the nation in many key statistical categories. They average just 60.4 points per game and give up 78.2. Only two players -- Ian Krishnan (13 ppg) and Greg Outlaw (10.1 ppg) -- average double figures.

Both teams have also struggled against the spread with FDU entering this matchup 4-11 ATS, while Central Connecticut is 7-11 ATS.

So who wins Central Connecticut vs. Fairleigh Dickinson? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.