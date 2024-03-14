Halftime Report

Their last head-to-head back in February was close, and so far it looks like that's how Central Michigan and Bowling Green will finish this one. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Central Michigan leads 28-26 over Bowling Green.

Central Michigan entered the match having won two straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it three, or will Bowling Green step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Bowling Green Falcons @ Central Michigan Chippewas

Current Records: Bowling Green 19-12, Central Michigan 18-13

How To Watch

What to Know

Central Michigan and Bowling Green are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. The Central Michigan Chippewas and the Bowling Green Falcons are set to clash at 1:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in a Mid American postseason contest. Bowling Green does have the home-court advantage, but Central Michigan is expected to win by 2.5 points.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Central Michigan ultimately got the result they hoped for on Friday. They skirted past the Eagles 65-62. The win made it back-to-back wins for Central Michigan.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Central Michigan to victory, but perhaps none more so than Paul McMillan IV, who almost dropped a double-double on 25 points and nine rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points McMillan IV has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Brian Taylor, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 22 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Falcons earned a 80-70 win over the Cardinals on Friday.

Marcus Hill was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 24 points along with five assists and five steals. Jason Spurgin was another key contributor, scoring 15 points.

The Chippewas' victory bumped their record up to 18-13. As for the Falcons, their victory bumped their record up to 19-12.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Central Michigan have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Bowling Green struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.9 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Central Michigan skirted past Bowling Green 62-60 in their previous matchup back in February. The rematch might be a little tougher for Central Michigan since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Bowling Green is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Central Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 131.5 points.

Series History

Central Michigan and Bowling Green both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.