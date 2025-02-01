Who's Playing

Bowling Green Falcons @ Central Michigan Chippewas

Current Records: Bowling Green 7-13, Central Michigan 9-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan

McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Central Michigan and Bowling Green are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. Both will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at McGuirk Arena. The Chippewas might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 19 turnovers on Tuesday.

The experts predicted Central Michigan would be headed in after a win, but Buffalo made sure that didn't happen. Central Michigan took a 75-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of Buffalo. The Chippewas were up 31-18 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Meanwhile, Bowling Green's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 75-57 bruising from Kent State. The matchup marked the Falcons' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Javontae Campbell, who earned 16 points along with four steals. His performance made up for a slower game against Toledo on Friday. The team also got some help courtesy of Marcus Johnson, who posted 21 points plus six rebounds.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Bowling Green struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Kent State posted 16.

Central Michigan's defeat dropped their record down to 9-11. As for Bowling Green, their loss dropped their record down to 7-13.

Central Michigan came up short against Bowling Green in their previous meeting back in March of 2024, falling 66-56. Will Central Michigan have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Central Michigan and Bowling Green both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.