Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan Eagles @ Central Michigan Chippewas

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 7-8, Central Michigan 6-9

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan

McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Central Michigan is heading back home. They and the Eastern Michigan Eagles will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at McGuirk Arena. The two teams are at an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but likely not for long.

Last Friday, Central Michigan didn't have quite enough to beat Toledo and fell 69-67.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Jakobi Heady, who went 7 for 13 en route to 19 points plus seven rebounds and two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Kyler VanderJagt, who earned 17 points.

Meanwhile, Eastern Michigan fell victim to a painful 105-81 loss at the hands of Akron on Saturday. The Eagles have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Like Eastern Michigan, they lost despite seeing results from several players. Christian Henry led the charge by scoring 20 points in addition to three steals. Another player making a difference was Da'Sean Nelson, who went 5 for 9 en route to 16 points.

Central Michigan dropped their record down to 6-9 with the defeat, which was their fourth straight on the road. As for Eastern Michigan, they now have a losing record at 7-8.

Tuesday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Central Michigan has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Eastern Michigan, though, as they've been averaging only 32. Given Central Michigan's sizable advantage in that area, Eastern Michigan will need to find a way to close that gap.

Central Michigan skirted past Eastern Michigan 65-62 in their previous matchup back in March of 2024. Does Central Michigan have another victory up their sleeve, or will Eastern Michigan turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Central Michigan and Eastern Michigan both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.