Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan Eagles @ Central Michigan Chippewas

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 7-8, Central Michigan 6-9

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Central Michigan is heading back home. They and the Eastern Michigan Eagles will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at McGuirk Arena.

Last Friday, Central Michigan didn't have quite enough to beat Toledo and fell 69-67.

Despite their defeat, Central Michigan saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jakobi Heady, who went 7 for 13 en route to 19 points plus seven rebounds and two steals, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Kyler VanderJagt, who had 17 points.

Meanwhile, Eastern Michigan suffered a grim 105-81 loss to Akron on Saturday. The Eagles have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Like Eastern Michigan, they lost despite seeing results from several players. Christian Henry led the charge by posting 20 points in addition to three steals. Da'Sean Nelson was another key player, going 5 for 9 en route to 16 points.

Central Michigan's defeat was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 6-9. As for Eastern Michigan, they now have a losing record at 7-8.

Tuesday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Central Michigan has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Eastern Michigan, though, as they've been averaging only 32. Given Central Michigan's sizable advantage in that area, Eastern Michigan will need to find a way to close that gap.

Central Michigan came out on top in a nail-biter against Eastern Michigan in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, sneaking past 65-62. Will Central Michigan repeat their success, or does Eastern Michigan have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Central Michigan is a solid 7-point favorite against Eastern Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Chippewas as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

Series History

Central Michigan and Eastern Michigan both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.