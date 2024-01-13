Halftime Report

Kent State is on the road but looking no worse for wear. Sitting on a score of 36-32, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If Kent State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-7 in no time. On the other hand, Central Michigan will have to make due with a 7-9 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Kent State Golden Flashes @ Central Michigan Chippewas

Current Records: Kent State 8-7, Central Michigan 7-8

How To Watch

What to Know

Central Michigan will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Central Michigan Chippewas and the Kent State Golden Flashes will face off in a Mid American battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at McGuirk Arena. Central Michigan has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you make seven more threes than your opponent, a fact Central Michigan proved on Tuesday. They enjoyed a cozy 80-64 victory over the Eagles.

Brian Taylor was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 17 points along with eight rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Derrick Butler, who scored 17 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Kent State last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell 89-75 to the Rockets. Kent State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite their loss, Kent State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jalen Sullinger, who scored 21 points, was perhaps the best of all. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Sullinger has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Chris Payton Jr., who scored 15 points along with six rebounds and three blocks.

The Chippewas' win bumped their record up to 7-8. As for the Golden Flashes, their loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 8-7.

Central Michigan came up short against Kent State when the teams last played back in January of 2023, falling 81-69. Will Central Michigan have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Kent State is a solid 7-point favorite against Central Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Flashes as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

Series History

Kent State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Central Michigan.