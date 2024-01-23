Who's Playing

Miami (Ohio) RedHawks @ Central Michigan Chippewas

Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 9-9, Central Michigan 9-9

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan

McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Central Michigan and Miami (Ohio) are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2017, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at McGuirk Arena. Both teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Even though Central Michigan has not done well against Toledo recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Friday. The Chippewas narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Rockets 65-62.

Anthony Pritchard and Brian Taylor were among the main playmakers for Central Michigan as the former scored 20 points along with nine rebounds and the latter dropped a double-double on 13 points and 15 rebounds. That's the first time this season that Taylor pulled down ten or more rebounds.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Miami (Ohio) ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They came out on top against the Cardinals by a score of 87-80. With that win, Miami (Ohio) brought their scoring average up to 75.2 points per game.

The Chippewas are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 9-9 record this season. As for the RedHawks, the win got them back to even at 9-9.

Central Michigan was able to grind out a solid victory over Miami (Ohio) in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 66-60. Will Central Michigan repeat their success, or does Miami (Ohio) have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Central Michigan and Miami (Ohio) both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.