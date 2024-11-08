Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Central Michigan and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 36-30 lead against Stony Brook.

Central Michigan has yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, things are looking good for them.

Who's Playing

Stony Brook Seawolves @ Central Michigan Chippewas

Current Records: Stony Brook 0-1, Central Michigan 1-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Central Michigan Chippewas will look to take advantage of their home-court for the first time this season as they take on the Stony Brook Seawolves at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at McGuirk Arena. The Seawolves took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Chippewas, who come in off a win.

Central Michigan is coming home in high spirits after they had to open their season on the road against South Alabama. Central Michigan snuck past South Alabama with a 74-70 win on Monday.

Central Michigan was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, Stony Brook suffered their biggest defeat since December 21, 2023 on Monday. There's no need to mince words: Stony Brook lost to Marquette, and Stony Brook lost bad. The score wound up at 102-62. The Seawolves were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

As for their next game, Central Michigan is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. They finished last season with a 15-14 record against the spread.

Central Michigan ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 9-3 when favored last season. Chippewas fans who chose to bet on their team sure did well last year: betting $100 on them to win every match netted those bettors $1,839.93. The disadvantage in the odds might be especially worrying for Stony Brook considering the team was a sub-par 2-12 as the underdog last season.

Odds

Central Michigan is a 4-point favorite against Stony Brook, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Chippewas as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

