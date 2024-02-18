Halftime Report

Central Michigan and the Broncos have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Central Michigan has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Broncos 40-21.

If Central Michigan keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 15-10 in no time. On the other hand, Western Michigan will have to make due with an 8-17 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Western Michigan Broncos @ Central Michigan Chippewas

Current Records: Western Michigan 8-16, Central Michigan 14-10

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the Western Michigan Broncos and the Central Michigan Chippewas are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 17th at McGuirk Arena. Western Michigan is no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

Western Michigan lost a heartbreaker when they last took the court, but unfortunately for them the loss they were handed on on Saturday was a bit more commanding. They took a serious blow against the Golden Eagles, falling 86-54. Western Michigan found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 13 fewer assists than your opponent.

Meanwhile, Central Michigan's game on Saturday was all tied up 29-29 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They pulled ahead with a 58-57 photo finish over the Monarchs. The victory was just what Central Michigan needed coming off of a 68-47 loss in their prior match.

The Broncos have not been sharp recently as the team's lost seven of their last eight matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-16 record this season. As for the Chippewas, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a massive bump to their 14-10 record this season.

Western Michigan will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the 5.5-point underdog. They have not treated fans well this season (a 8-16 ensrues that), but at least they enjoy a 14-10 record against the spread.

Western Michigan came up short against the Chippewas in their previous matchup back in January, falling 62-55. Can Western Michigan avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Central Michigan is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Western Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 134.5 points.

Series History

Central Michigan has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Western Michigan.