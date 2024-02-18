Halftime Report
Central Michigan and the Broncos have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Central Michigan has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Broncos 40-21.
If Central Michigan keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 15-10 in no time. On the other hand, Western Michigan will have to make due with an 8-17 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
Western Michigan Broncos @ Central Michigan Chippewas
Current Records: Western Michigan 8-16, Central Michigan 14-10
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan
- Ticket Cost: $27.30
What to Know
We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the Western Michigan Broncos and the Central Michigan Chippewas are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 17th at McGuirk Arena. Western Michigan is no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.
Western Michigan lost a heartbreaker when they last took the court, but unfortunately for them the loss they were handed on on Saturday was a bit more commanding. They took a serious blow against the Golden Eagles, falling 86-54. Western Michigan found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 13 fewer assists than your opponent.
Meanwhile, Central Michigan's game on Saturday was all tied up 29-29 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They pulled ahead with a 58-57 photo finish over the Monarchs. The victory was just what Central Michigan needed coming off of a 68-47 loss in their prior match.
The Broncos have not been sharp recently as the team's lost seven of their last eight matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-16 record this season. As for the Chippewas, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a massive bump to their 14-10 record this season.
Western Michigan will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the 5.5-point underdog. They have not treated fans well this season (a 8-16 ensrues that), but at least they enjoy a 14-10 record against the spread.
Western Michigan came up short against the Chippewas in their previous matchup back in January, falling 62-55. Can Western Michigan avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Central Michigan is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Western Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 134.5 points.
Series History
Central Michigan has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Western Michigan.
- Jan 27, 2024 - Central Michigan 62 vs. Western Michigan 55
- Mar 03, 2023 - Western Michigan 81 vs. Central Michigan 65
- Jan 28, 2023 - Central Michigan 70 vs. Western Michigan 69
- Feb 12, 2022 - Western Michigan 77 vs. Central Michigan 63
- Feb 03, 2022 - Central Michigan 65 vs. Western Michigan 55
- Feb 06, 2021 - Western Michigan 67 vs. Central Michigan 65
- Dec 18, 2020 - Western Michigan 76 vs. Central Michigan 61
- Mar 06, 2020 - Central Michigan 85 vs. Western Michigan 68
- Feb 01, 2020 - Central Michigan 85 vs. Western Michigan 78
- Mar 11, 2019 - Central Michigan 81 vs. Western Michigan 67