Who's Playing

Western Michigan Broncos @ Central Michigan Chippewas

Current Records: Western Michigan 8-16, Central Michigan 14-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan

McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, Central Michigan is heading back home. They and the Western Michigan Broncos will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at McGuirk Arena. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season average.

Last Saturday, Central Michigan's game was all tied up 29-29 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. In a tight game that could have gone either way, they made off with a 58-57 victory over the Monarchs. The win was just what Central Michigan needed coming off of a 68-47 defeat in their prior contest.

Meanwhile, Western Michigan's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight defeat. They were completely outmatched by the Golden Eagles on the road and fell 86-54. Western Michigan found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 13 fewer assists than your opponent.

The Chippewas have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a massive bump to their 14-10 record this season. As for the Broncos, they dropped their record down to 8-16 with that loss, which was their fifth straight on the road.

Central Michigan beat the Broncos 62-55 in their previous meeting back in January. Will Central Michigan repeat their success, or do the Broncos have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Central Michigan has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Western Michigan.