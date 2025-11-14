The Central Michigan Chippewas will look to rebound when they battle the Coppin State Eagles in the second of three games at the inaugural Showdown in St. Pete Tournament on Friday morning. Central Michigan opened the event with a 66-64 loss to South Alabama on Thursday. The Eagles (0-4), who are coming off a 100-50 loss at South Florida on Wednesday, finished seventh in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference at 4-10 and were 6-24 overall in 2024-25. The Chippewas (1-2), who finished tied for ninth in the Mid-American Conference at 7-11 and 14-17 overall last year, are 0-2 at neutral sites over the past two years.

Tipoff from the McArthur Center in St. Petersburg, Fla., is set for 11 a.m. ET. This will be the first-ever meeting between the teams. Central Michigan is a 9.5-point favorite in the latest Central Michigan vs. Coppin State odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 144.5. Before making any Coppin State vs. Central Michigan picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has simulated Coppin State vs. Central Michigan 10,000 times. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Coppin State vs. Central Michigan:

Coppin State vs. Central Michigan spread: Central Michigan -9.5 Coppin State vs. Central Michigan over/under: 144.5 points Coppin State vs. Central Michigan money line: Central Michigan -571, Coppin State +417 Coppin State vs. Central Michigan picks: See picks at SportsLine Coppin State vs. Central Michigan streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Coppin State vs. Central Michigan picks

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (144.5 points). The under is 5-5 in both the Eagles' and Chippewas' last 10 games. The SportsLine model says no Coppin State player will score more than 7.8 points on average, while just one Central Michigan player will be in double-figure scoring.

Rodney Johnson Jr. is projected to lead the Chippewas with a projection of 12.7 points. The Under clears in nearly 70% of simulations.

The model also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 70% of simulations.

The model predicts which side of the Coppin State vs. Central Michigan spread hits nearly 70% of the time.