Central Michigan forced to postpone Friday game after fatal campus shooting

Friday night's scheduled game between Central Michigan and Western Michigan has been postponed after a fatal shooting that took place on CMU's campus on Friday morning.

Central Michigan athletic director Michael Alford said in a press release that the game will be rescheduled, but details of the new date have yet to be firmed up.

The university sent out a message via its emergency communication website on Friday morning announcing that two people were fatally shot at Campbell Hall on campus. The victims in the crime are not students, and police believe the situation began from a domestic situation. As of Friday afternoon the gunman was still at large, and the parents of the suspected gunman, identified as James Eric Davis Jr., are reportedly the victims of the shooting according to the Detroit Free-Press.

WMU athletic director Kathy Beauregard said on Twitter that those with the team traveling were locked in their hotel until further notice.

According to CMU's emergency communication website, students in residence halls may stay in the halls or leave with assistance from uniformed officers, who are beginning to assist with those leaving the campus buildings.