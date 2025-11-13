The inaugural Showdown in St. Pete Tournament gets underway Thursday morning when the South Alabama Jaguars face the Central Michigan Chippewas. Central Michigan is coming off an 85-54 loss at Bradley on Saturday, while South Alabama downed Spring Hill 99-50 that same day. The Chippewas (1-1), who finished tied for ninth in the MAC at 7-11 and were 14-17 overall last year, were 0-1 at neutral sites. The Jaguars (3-0), who tied for first in the Sun Belt at 13-5 and were 21-11 overall in 2024-25, were 0-1 on neutral courts.

Tipoff from the MacArthur Center in St. Petersburg, Fla., is set for 11 a.m. ET. The all-time series is tied 1-1, with Central Michigan posting a 74-70 win in last year's season opener. The Jaguars are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Central Michigan vs. South Alabama odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 144.5. Before making any South Alabama vs. Central Michigan picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has simulated Central Michigan vs. South Alabama 10,000 times. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for South Alabama vs. Central Michigan:

Central Michigan vs. South Alabama spread: South Alabama -5.5 Central Michigan vs. South Alabama over/under: 144.5 points Central Michigan vs. South Alabama money line: Central Michigan +215, South Alabama -265 Central Michigan vs. South Alabama picks: See picks at SportsLine Central Michigan vs. South Alabama streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Central Michigan vs. South Alabama picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (144.5 points). The Chippewas have hit the game total over in 15 of their last 26 games, and the over is 6-4 in their past 10 games. The over is 5-4 in the Jaguars last nine games. The SportsLine Projection Model also says three South Alabama players will score nine or more points with nine players scoring four or more.

Maxwell Land is expected to lead the Jaguars with an average of 10.3 points in 10,000 simulations. Central Michigan will counter with 10 players scoring, including eight hitting for five or more points. Rodney Johnson Jr. is projected to score 10.4 points. The Over clears in well over 50% of simulations.

The model also says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins South Alabama vs. Central Michigan, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time?