Who's Playing

Akron @ Central Michigan

Current Records: Akron 11-6; Central Michigan 7-10

What to Know

The Akron Zips are 8-2 against the Central Michigan Chippewas since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Tuesday. The Zips and CMU will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at McGuirk Arena. Akron won both of their matches against CMU last season (60-56 and 57-56) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

Akron simply couldn't be stopped this past Friday, as they easily beat the Eastern Michigan Eagles at home 104-67. Akron got double-digit scores from six players: guard Xavier Castaneda (23), forward Enrique Freeman (20), guard Trendon Hankerson (14), forward Sammy Hunter (13), guard Greg Tribble (10), and forward Amani Lyles (10).

Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bulls typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Chippewas proved too difficult a challenge. CMU was able to grind out a solid victory over the Bulls, winning 87-78.

The Zips are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 5-10 ATS, to cover the spread.

Their wins bumped Akron to 11-6 and CMU to 7-10.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan

McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.25

Odds

The Zips are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Chippewas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Zips as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Akron have won eight out of their last ten games against Central Michigan.