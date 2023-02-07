Who's Playing

Ball State @ Central Michigan

Current Records: Ball State 16-7; Central Michigan 8-15

What to Know

Get ready for a Mid-American battle as the Ball State Cardinals and the Central Michigan Chippewas will face off at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at McGuirk Arena. Ball State will be seeking to avenge the 89-85 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Feb. 8 of last year.

The Cardinals escaped with a win this past Friday against the Eastern Michigan Eagles by the margin of a single free throw, 91-90. Ball State got double-digit scores from five players: center Payton Sparks (22), guard Jarron Coleman (18), guard Jaylin Sellers (17), guard Demarius Jacobs (16), and forward Mickey Pearson Jr. (13).

Meanwhile, CMU was expected to have a tough go of it this past Saturday, and, well, they did. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 84-59 to the Toledo Rockets.

Ball State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 6-3 ATS in away games but only 11-10 all in all.

Ball State's victory lifted them to 16-7 while Central Michigan's loss dropped them down to 8-15. In their win, Ball State relied heavily on Payton Sparks, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 15 rebounds along with three blocks. the Chippewas will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan

McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Cardinals are a solid 7-point favorite against the Chippewas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Ball State have won seven out of their last 12 games against Central Michigan.