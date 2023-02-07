Who's Playing
Ball State @ Central Michigan
Current Records: Ball State 16-7; Central Michigan 8-15
What to Know
The Central Michigan Chippewas will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Chippewas and the Ball State Cardinals will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at McGuirk Arena. Ball State will be strutting in after a win while CMU will be stumbling in from a loss.
The oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for CMU this past Saturday, and boy were they were right. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 84-59 to the Toledo Rockets.
Meanwhile, Ball State escaped with a win this past Friday against the Eastern Michigan Eagles by the margin of a single free throw, 91-90. Five players on Ball State scored in the double digits: center Payton Sparks (22), guard Jarron Coleman (18), guard Jaylin Sellers (17), guard Demarius Jacobs (16), and forward Mickey Pearson Jr. (13).
Central Michigan's defeat took them down to 8-15 while Ball State's victory pulled them up to 16-7. Payton Sparks will be someone to keep an eye on after he dropped a double-double on 22 points and 15 rebounds in addition to three blocks this past Friday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Central Michigan's defense can bottle him up.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Ball State have won seven out of their last 12 games against Central Michigan.
- Feb 08, 2022 - Central Michigan 89 vs. Ball State 85
- Feb 27, 2021 - Ball State 97 vs. Central Michigan 91
- Mar 03, 2020 - Ball State 85 vs. Central Michigan 68
- Jan 25, 2020 - Central Michigan 71 vs. Ball State 66
- Feb 23, 2019 - Central Michigan 64 vs. Ball State 57
- Jan 19, 2019 - Ball State 83 vs. Central Michigan 72
- Feb 27, 2018 - Central Michigan 75 vs. Ball State 51
- Jan 16, 2018 - Ball State 82 vs. Central Michigan 76
- Feb 18, 2017 - Ball State 109 vs. Central Michigan 100
- Jan 17, 2017 - Ball State 98 vs. Central Michigan 83
- Mar 01, 2016 - Central Michigan 65 vs. Ball State 57
- Feb 13, 2016 - Ball State 75 vs. Central Michigan 63