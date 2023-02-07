Who's Playing

Ball State @ Central Michigan

Current Records: Ball State 16-7; Central Michigan 8-15

What to Know

The Central Michigan Chippewas will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Chippewas and the Ball State Cardinals will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at McGuirk Arena. Ball State will be strutting in after a win while CMU will be stumbling in from a loss.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for CMU this past Saturday, and boy were they were right. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 84-59 to the Toledo Rockets.

Meanwhile, Ball State escaped with a win this past Friday against the Eastern Michigan Eagles by the margin of a single free throw, 91-90. Five players on Ball State scored in the double digits: center Payton Sparks (22), guard Jarron Coleman (18), guard Jaylin Sellers (17), guard Demarius Jacobs (16), and forward Mickey Pearson Jr. (13).

Central Michigan's defeat took them down to 8-15 while Ball State's victory pulled them up to 16-7. Payton Sparks will be someone to keep an eye on after he dropped a double-double on 22 points and 15 rebounds in addition to three blocks this past Friday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Central Michigan's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan

McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Ball State have won seven out of their last 12 games against Central Michigan.