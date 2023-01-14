Who's Playing

Buffalo @ Central Michigan

Current Records: Buffalo 8-8; Central Michigan 6-10

What to Know

The Buffalo Bulls are 11-0 against the Central Michigan Chippewas since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Bulls and CMU will face off in a Mid-American battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at McGuirk Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The contest between Buffalo and the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with Buffalo falling 91-80 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, CMU ended up a good deal behind the Northern Illinois Huskies when they played on Tuesday, losing 73-54.

Buffalo is now 8-8 while the Chippewas sit at 6-10. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bulls enter the game with 9.1 steals per game on average, good for 31st best in college basketball. Less enviably, CMU has allowed their opponents an average of 8.5 steals per game, the 349th most in college basketball. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan

McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Buffalo have won all of the games they've played against Central Michigan in the last nine years.