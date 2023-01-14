Who's Playing
Buffalo @ Central Michigan
Current Records: Buffalo 8-8; Central Michigan 6-10
What to Know
The Buffalo Bulls are 11-0 against the Central Michigan Chippewas since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Bulls and CMU will face off in a Mid-American battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at McGuirk Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
The contest between Buffalo and the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with Buffalo falling 91-80 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.
Meanwhile, CMU ended up a good deal behind the Northern Illinois Huskies when they played on Tuesday, losing 73-54.
Buffalo is now 8-8 while the Chippewas sit at 6-10. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bulls enter the game with 9.1 steals per game on average, good for 31st best in college basketball. Less enviably, CMU has allowed their opponents an average of 8.5 steals per game, the 349th most in college basketball. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Buffalo have won all of the games they've played against Central Michigan in the last nine years.
- Feb 05, 2022 - Buffalo 74 vs. Central Michigan 54
- Feb 25, 2021 - Buffalo 85 vs. Central Michigan 73
- Feb 07, 2020 - Buffalo 65 vs. Central Michigan 60
- Jan 18, 2020 - Buffalo 86 vs. Central Michigan 67
- Mar 15, 2019 - Buffalo 85 vs. Central Michigan 81
- Feb 09, 2019 - Buffalo 90 vs. Central Michigan 76
- Mar 08, 2018 - Buffalo 89 vs. Central Michigan 74
- Feb 06, 2018 - Buffalo 88 vs. Central Michigan 82
- Feb 14, 2017 - Buffalo 99 vs. Central Michigan 93
- Jan 31, 2017 - Buffalo 101 vs. Central Michigan 91
- Jan 16, 2016 - Buffalo 74 vs. Central Michigan 61