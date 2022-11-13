Who's Playing

Eastern Illinois @ Central Michigan

Current Records: Eastern Illinois 0-2; Central Michigan 0-1

What to Know

The Central Michigan Chippewas will take on the Eastern Illinois Panthers at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at home. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

CMU was expected to have a tough go of it on Thursday, and that's exactly how things played out. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 97-73 punch to the gut against the Marquette Golden Eagles. The top scorers for the Chippewas were Jesse Zarzuela (17 points) and Brian Taylor (15 points).

Meanwhile, EIU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 54-49 to the Illinois State Redbirds.

The losses put CMU at 0-1 and EIU at 0-2. A pair of last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: CMU is stumbling into the game with the 350th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 77 on average. The Panthers experienced some struggles of their own as they are 11th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 56.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan

McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Central Michigan won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.