Who's Playing

High Point @ Central Michigan

Current Records: High Point 3-1; Central Michigan 1-2

What to Know

The Central Michigan Chippewas will take on the High Point Panthers at 5:30 p.m. ET Monday at JSerra Pavilion. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

CMU came up short against the Minnesota Golden Gophers this past Thursday, falling 68-60. The top scorer for the Chippewas was guard Kevin Miller (19 points).

Meanwhile, High Point came up short against the UNLV Rebels this past Friday, falling 78-68. Zach Austin put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 20 points and eight rebounds.

CMU is expected to lose this next one by 5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The losses put CMU at 1-2 and High Point at 3-1. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Chippewas have only been able to knock down 40.70% percent of their shots, which is the 48th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Panthers' offense has more to brag about, as they they rank ninth in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 92 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: JSerra Pavilion -- San Juan Capistrano, California

JSerra Pavilion -- San Juan Capistrano, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Panthers are a 5-point favorite against the Chippewas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.