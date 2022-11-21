Who's Playing

High Point @ Central Michigan

Current Records: High Point 3-1; Central Michigan 1-2

What to Know

The Central Michigan Chippewas will take on the High Point Panthers at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday at JSerra Pavilion. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

CMU came up short against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Thursday, falling 68-60. Guard Kevin Miller (19 points) was the top scorer for the Chippewas.

Meanwhile, High Point came up short against the UNLV Rebels on Friday, falling 78-68. Despite the loss, High Point got a solid performance out of Zach Austin, who shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 20 points and eight boards.

CMU is now 1-2 while High Point sits at 3-1. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Chippewas have only been able to knock down 40.70% percent of their shots, which is the 53rd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Panthers' offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 13th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 92 on average.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: JSerra Pavilion -- San Juan Capistrano, California

JSerra Pavilion -- San Juan Capistrano, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.