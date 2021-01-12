Get ready for a Mid-American Conference (MAC) battle as the Central Michigan Chippewas and the Kent State Golden Flashes will face off at 4:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at McGuirk Arena. CMU is 5-6 overall and 3-1 at home, while Kent State is 4-3 overall and 1-2 on the road. Kent State has won six of the last 10 head-to-head matchups between these conference rivals.

However, it has been Central Michigan that has gotten the better of Kent State against the spread during that span, going 6-3-1. The Golden Flashes are favored by six points in the latest Central Michigan vs. Kent State odds from William Hill Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 154. Before entering any Kent State vs. Central Michigan picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Central Michigan vs. Kent State spread: Central Michigan +6

Central Michigan vs. Kent State over-under: 154 points

What you need to know about Central Michigan

The Chippewas found themselves the recipients of a 93-65 loss against the Bowling Green Falcons this past Saturday. That makes it the first time this season CMU has lost at home. CMU shot just 30 percent from the floor in the loss and allowed Bowling Green to go 12-of-29 from the 3-point line.

However, in general the Central Michigan offense has been solid in 2020-21. The Chippewas are averaging 80.4 points per game (41st in Division I) and Travon Broadway has provided a huge scoring boost in his second season in the program. Broadway is averaging a team-leading 15.7 points per game

What you need to know about Kent State

Meanwhile, Kent State took its contest against the Western Michigan Broncos this past Saturday by a conclusive 80-54 score. The Golden Flashes shot 50 percent from the floor in the victory and Mike Nuga poured in 26 points with Danny Pippen sidelined by a back injury. Nuga is averaging 19.1 points per game and Pippen (19.7 ppg, 8.3 rpg) is expected to be back in the lineup on Tuesday.

Kent State didn't have too much room to spare in its game with CMU when the teams previously met in January of last year, but they still walked away with a 79-73 win.

