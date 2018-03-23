Central Michigan vs. Liberty odds: 2018 CIT quarterfinals picks from model on 21-9 run

Although on a smaller stage relative to their NCAA Tournament counterparts, Liberty and Central Michigan are among just a handful of college basketball teams still playing in late March. They meet Saturday at 2 p.m. ET in the quarterfinals of the CollegeInsider Postseason Tournament (CIT) in Lynchburg, Va.



Liberty is a 2.5-point favorite, with the over-under for total points scored set at 141.5.



Before you make any kind of pick, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer has to say. This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, enters the weekend on a blistering 21-9 run with its postseason basketball selections.

Now, it's locked in a spread pick for Liberty vs. Central Michigan that hits in a whopping 70 percent of simulations.



The model knows Central Michigan has won five of its past six while averaging 84.5 points. The Chippewas defeated IUPU-Fort Wayne 94-89 in their CIT first-round game behind 50 percent field-goal shooting and 17 made three-pointers.



They kept up the pace with 17 more three-pointers and hit all 15 of their free throws in a win over Wofford.



Liberty (21-14) was one win away from earning a trip to the NCAA Tournament after it upset top-seed UNC Asheville in the Big South Conference tournament semifinals, but fell to Radford in the title game.



The Flames relied on their defense to get past North Carolina A&T in the first round. They held the Aggies to 39.2 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from three-point range.



Liberty has a balanced attack that features four starters who average double figures, led by Scottie James at 13.4. Its scoring defense is among the best in the country (No. 8) at 63.3 points per game.



The Chippewas are 16-5-1 ATS in their past 22 non-conference games. Liberty is 5-1 ATS in its past six home games.



Will the Flames cover the short number Saturday, or will the Chippewas keep up their hot shooting and advance to the CIT semifinals with an upset? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Central Michigan-Liberty spread hits a massive 70 percent of the time, all from the computer model that is on a blistering 21-9 run.