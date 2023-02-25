Who's Playing
Northern Illinois @ Central Michigan
Current Records: Northern Illinois 11-17; Central Michigan 10-18
What to Know
The Central Michigan Chippewas and the Northern Illinois Huskies will face off in a Mid-American clash at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at McGuirk Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The Chippewas have to be hurting after a devastating 63-35 defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Bulls on Tuesday. CMU was surely aware of their 13-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.
Meanwhile, NIU came up short against the Ohio Bobcats on Tuesday, falling 77-68.
The losses put CMU at 10-18 and NIU at 11-17. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: CMU is stumbling into the matchup with the 19th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.3 on average. The Huskies have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 40th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 74.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Northern Illinois have won seven out of their last 13 games against Central Michigan.
- Jan 10, 2023 - Northern Illinois 73 vs. Central Michigan 54
- Jan 29, 2022 - Central Michigan 69 vs. Northern Illinois 63
- Mar 05, 2021 - Northern Illinois 79 vs. Central Michigan 74
- Feb 22, 2020 - Northern Illinois 82 vs. Central Michigan 81
- Jan 07, 2020 - Central Michigan 68 vs. Northern Illinois 67
- Mar 05, 2019 - Northern Illinois 89 vs. Central Michigan 86
- Jan 15, 2019 - Central Michigan 78 vs. Northern Illinois 69
- Feb 13, 2018 - Central Michigan 80 vs. Northern Illinois 72
- Jan 30, 2018 - Central Michigan 81 vs. Northern Illinois 67
- Feb 21, 2017 - Northern Illinois 89 vs. Central Michigan 66
- Jan 07, 2017 - Northern Illinois 87 vs. Central Michigan 83
- Feb 23, 2016 - Central Michigan 76 vs. Northern Illinois 64
- Jan 19, 2016 - Northern Illinois 75 vs. Central Michigan 70