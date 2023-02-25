Who's Playing

Northern Illinois @ Central Michigan

Current Records: Northern Illinois 11-17; Central Michigan 10-18

What to Know

The Central Michigan Chippewas and the Northern Illinois Huskies will face off in a Mid-American clash at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at McGuirk Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Chippewas have to be hurting after a devastating 63-35 defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Bulls on Tuesday. CMU was surely aware of their 13-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Meanwhile, NIU came up short against the Ohio Bobcats on Tuesday, falling 77-68.

The losses put CMU at 10-18 and NIU at 11-17. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: CMU is stumbling into the matchup with the 19th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.3 on average. The Huskies have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 40th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 74.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan

McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Northern Illinois have won seven out of their last 13 games against Central Michigan.