Who's Playing

Ohio @ Central Michigan

Current Records: Ohio 15-11; Central Michigan 10-16

What to Know

The Central Michigan Chippewas have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Ohio Bobcats and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 16 of 2019. CMU and Ohio will face off in a Mid-American battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at McGuirk Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Chippewas sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 77-74 victory over the Bowling Green Falcons on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, everything went Ohio's way against the Buffalo Bulls on Tuesday as they made off with an 85-61 victory.

The wins brought CMU up to 10-16 and Ohio to 15-11. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: CMU is stumbling into the contest with the 45th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.7 on average. The Bobcats' offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with 78.8 points per game on average, good for 32nd best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan

Series History

Ohio have won six out of their last 11 games against Central Michigan.