Who's Playing
Ohio @ Central Michigan
Current Records: Ohio 15-11; Central Michigan 10-16
What to Know
The Central Michigan Chippewas have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Ohio Bobcats and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 16 of 2019. CMU and Ohio will face off in a Mid-American battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at McGuirk Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Chippewas sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 77-74 victory over the Bowling Green Falcons on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, everything went Ohio's way against the Buffalo Bulls on Tuesday as they made off with an 85-61 victory.
The wins brought CMU up to 10-16 and Ohio to 15-11. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: CMU is stumbling into the contest with the 45th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.7 on average. The Bobcats' offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with 78.8 points per game on average, good for 32nd best in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Ohio have won six out of their last 11 games against Central Michigan.
- Jan 21, 2023 - Ohio 96 vs. Central Michigan 68
- Feb 22, 2022 - Ohio 76 vs. Central Michigan 50
- Feb 10, 2022 - Ohio 81 vs. Central Michigan 72
- Feb 02, 2021 - Ohio 83 vs. Central Michigan 69
- Mar 09, 2020 - Ohio 85 vs. Central Michigan 65
- Feb 18, 2020 - Ohio 77 vs. Central Michigan 69
- Feb 16, 2019 - Central Michigan 87 vs. Ohio 80
- Feb 03, 2018 - Central Michigan 101 vs. Ohio 98
- Jan 02, 2018 - Central Michigan 75 vs. Ohio 50
- Feb 07, 2017 - Central Michigan 97 vs. Ohio 87
- Jan 23, 2016 - Central Michigan 72 vs. Ohio 49