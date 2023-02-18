Who's Playing

Ohio @ Central Michigan

Current Records: Ohio 15-11; Central Michigan 10-16

What to Know

The Central Michigan Chippewas have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Ohio Bobcats and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 16 of 2019. The Chippewas and Ohio will face off in a Mid-American battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at McGuirk Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

CMU came out on top in a nail-biter against the Bowling Green Falcons on Tuesday, sneaking past 77-74.

Meanwhile, the Bobcats took their contest against the Buffalo Bulls on Tuesday by a conclusive 85-61 score.

CMU is expected to lose this next one by 7. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

CMU is now 10-16 while Ohio sits at 15-11. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Chippewas are 44th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.7 on average. The Bobcats' offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 32nd in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 78.8 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.25

Odds

The Bobcats are a solid 7-point favorite against the Chippewas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Ohio have won six out of their last 11 games against Central Michigan.