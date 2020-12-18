The Western Michigan Broncos host the Central Michigan Chippewas in an early 2 p.m. ET tip as part of the Friday college basketball schedule. It is the MAC opener for both sides. Western Michigan is 1-4 on the season, while Central Michigan is 3-3.

William Hill Sportsbook lists the Broncos as one-point favorites in the latest Central Michigan vs. Western Michigan odds. The over-under for total points expected is 143.

Over the past four-plus years, a proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of almost $2,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. It's also off to a fast start in the 2020-21 season, going 8-4 on all its top-rated picks and returning well over $300.

Now, the model has set its sights on CMU vs. WMU. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for WMU vs. CMU:

Central Michigan vs. Western Michigan spread: Broncos -1

Central Michigan vs. Western Michigan over-under: 143 points

Central Michigan vs. Western Michigan money line: CMU -110; WMU -110

What you need to know about Central Michigan

The Chippewas opened the season with three consecutive losses but have bounced back with three wins in a row to even their record. Against Division I competition, the Chippewas failed to cover in their first two games but pushed (-6) against Western Illinois and then covered (+3) in an 84-79 upset of Valparaiso.

Guard Travon Broadway Jr. leads the team in scoring with 15.3 ppg and has contributed 5.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. CMU has 10 players that average 10 minutes per game, so depth could be an edge for it in this matchup.

What you need to know about Western Michigan

The Broncos are just 1-4 on the season but strength of schedule needs to be factored in. They opened the season with a competitive 66-62 loss at Butler and also dropped a 79-61 decision against Michigan State. They covered in both of those games, however.

Guard B. Artis White is the biggest scoring threat at 14.2 ppg. Center Titus Wright averages 11.6 points and 7.6 rebounds.

How to make Central Michigan vs. Western Michigan picks

The model is leaning over on the total. It also says one side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations.

So who wins Western Michigan vs. Central Michigan? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Central Michigan vs. Western Michigan spread you need to jump on Friday all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.