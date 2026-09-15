Chad Baker-Mazara has filed a lawsuit against USC, alleging head coach Eric Musselman "launched into a profanity-laced, racially charged post-game locker room tirade" and that his NIL contract was terminated prematurely and unfairly.

The suit was filed in Los Angeles on Monday and was first reported by the California Post.

Baker-Mazara led USC in scoring this past season but was kicked off the team following an 82-67 loss to Nebraska on Feb. 28. Baker-Mazara's lawsuit alleges that Musselman "lost his mind" in the locker room following the loss that all but crushed USC's hopes for an at-large bid.

The suit claims Musselman interrupted Baker-Mazara's attempts to talk to his teammates following the defeat.

Musselman: "You shut the f--- up! You are one of the worst teammates anyone can ever have!"

Baker-Mazara: "Wow, Coach, do you need me to leave, because I don't understand this animosity."

Musselman: "Yes, leave! Go back to the f---ing Dominican Republic! Nobody wants you here!! F—k you!"

"The words 'Go back to the f—-ing Dominican Republic' are generally understood by persons of color in the United States originating from the Dominican Republic — and were in fact taken by Baker-Mazara — to be racist and discriminatory, akin to telling an African American to 'go back to Africa,'" the lawsuit states. "Coach Musselman's outburst was a direct attack on Baker-Mazara's national origin and Dominican heritage, made from a position of authority and power by the Head Coach of the team, in front of all of Baker-Mazara's teammates. The tirade was unprovoked, vicious, and discriminatory."

Baker-Mazara alleged that USC terminated his NIL agreement because he had violated a "morals clause" and that his NBA Draft stock was damaged. Baker-Mazara, now 26, was not invited to the 2026 NBA Draft Combine, despite being one of the Big Ten's top scorers. He was not regarded as a top-100 prospect for the 2026 NBA Draft.

"I gave everything I had to USC. I played through injuries, showed up for my teammates every day, and honored my commitments," Baker-Mazara said in a statement. "Filing this lawsuit was not an easy decision, but I believe it is important to stand up for what you were promised and what you are owed. I am proud of what I accomplished throughout my college career, and I remain focused on my professional basketball career, my family, and the opportunities ahead. I look forward to letting the facts speak for themselves through the legal process."

USC is expected to fight back against Baker-Mazara's suit.

"The decision to remove the student-athlete from the men's basketball roster was based on a number of considerations, none having to do with race," a USC spokesperson said. "We look forward to defeating this action in court."